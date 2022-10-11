'We want to make sure he is safe': Philadelphia animal shelter says dog stolen from crate

A local animal shelter has a message for a man they say stole a dog straight from its crate on Monday.

"If you’re reading this, and it was you who stole the dog, we want to make sure he is safe," ACCT Philly said in a Facebook post.

They made the post after a dog named Withers went missing from its crate around 5 p.m. Staff says a man came into the shelter on Hunting Park Avenue and took the dog.

"Our staff were not able to stop him," the shelter said.

MORE HEADLINES:

Surveillance footage shows the suspected thief walking into the shelter in a black hoodie and sweatpants.

The shelter says Withers' adopter is "heartbroken," and they are asking for the public's help to locate the dog.

"If he was your dog, and you were wanting to reclaim him, that’s great as we want to reunite as many pets with their people as possible," the shelter said. "If this is the case please reach out to us so that we know he is safe and sound."