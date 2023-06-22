Bear spotted in Doylestown, officials say

article

A bear has been spotted in Doylestown, according to officials.

Doylestown police notified the public a bear had been sighted by several Doylestown residents Thursday evening, around 9 p.m.

The bear was seen in the Edison-Furlong Road area, near Woodcrest Lane.

Police stated they notified the game commission.

This is the second bear sighting in Bucks County in as many days. Wednesday, a black bear was seen in Featerville Trevose, wandering among homes in the afternoon.