Bear spotted roaming around Bucks County township: officials

Be BEARY careful! There's been a bear spotting in Bucks County.

The bear was seen roaming around Lower Southampton Township Wednesday afternoon, according to the Trevose Fire Company.

Sightings were reported near Elmwood, Myrtle and Woodbine avenues.

A photo of the bear showed it making its way down a residential street. It appears to be a black bear.

Officials are asking resident to be careful, and keep an eye on your kids and pets.

If you see the bear, call police with its location.