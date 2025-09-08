Expand / Collapse search

Beer prices at every NFL stadium: Here's how Lincoln Financial Field ranks

By
Published  September 8, 2025 2:35pm EDT
Philadelphia Eagles
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Lincoln Financial Field article

The Brief

    • Beer prices range from $6.80 to $16.49 for a 16-ounce can at NFL stadiums across the country.
    • The cheapest beer can be found at the Cincinnati Bengals' stadium.
    • The Washington Commanders are selling the most expensive beer this year.

PHILADELPHIA - Being a fan in the stands at your favorite NFL team can cost a pretty penny these days.

On top of ticket prices, parking and gear, grabbing a cold one from the beer guy can be pretty irresistible. So, how much can you expect to spend?

By the numbers:

The price of a 16-ounce beer at NFL stadiums for the 2025-26 season ranges from less than $7 to nearly $17.

You can drink on a budget during a Cincinnati Bengals' game at Paycor Stadium for $6.80.

Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders are charging more than double that price at Northwest Stadium — $16.49 per beer!

Philadelphia Eagles fans grab a beer for $11.24, making Lincoln Financial Field the 13th most expensive stadium.

Beer prices at every NFL stadium

  1. Washington Commanders – Northwest Stadium: $16.49
  2. Las Vegas Raiders – Allegiant Stadium: $14.99
  3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Raymond James Stadium: $14.25
  4. San Francisco 49ers – Levi’s Stadium: $14
  5. Los Angeles Rams – SoFi Stadium: $14
  6. Los Angeles Chargers – SoFi Stadium: $14
  7. New York Giants – MetLife Stadium: $13
  8. New York Jets – MetLife Stadium: $13
  9. Houston Texans – NRG Stadium: $12.79
  10. Miami Dolphins – Hard Rock Stadium: $12
  11. New Orleans Saints – Caesars Superdome: $11.75
  12. Chicago Bears – Soldier Field: $11.25
  13. Philadelphia Eagles – Lincoln Financial Field: $11.24
  14. Baltimore Ravens – M&T Bank Stadium: $10.99
  15. Tennessee Titans – Nissan Stadium: $10.73
  16. Green Bay Packers – Lambeau Field: $10.50
  17. Carolina Panthers – Bank of America Stadium: $10.49
  18. Jacksonville Jaguars – TIAA Bank Field: $10.24
  19. Pittsburgh Steelers – Acrisure Stadium: $9.99
  20. Dallas Cowboys – AT&T Stadium: $9.71
  21. Seattle Seahawks – Lumen Field: $9.71
  22. Buffalo Bills – Highmark Stadium: $9.40
  23. Kansas City Chiefs – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium: $9.20
  24. New England Patriots – Gillette Stadium: $8.58
  25. Atlanta Falcons – Mercedes-Benz Stadium: $8.50
  26. Arizona Cardinals – State Farm Stadium: $8.31
  27. Denver Broncos – Empower Field at Mile High: $8.29
  28. Indianapolis Colts – Lucas Oil Stadium: $8.18
  29. Minnesota Vikings – U.S. Bank Stadium: $8.05
  30. Detroit Lions – Ford Field: $7.20
  31. Cleveland Browns – Cleveland Browns Stadium: $7.15
  32. Cincinnati Bengals – Paycor Stadium: $6.80

Dig deeper:

The average price for a 16-ounce beer in 2025 is $10.75, which is the same as last year and $1.75 higher than the average in 2023.

For comparison, you could pick up a 24-pack of beer for an average price of $16.43 to $33.62 in 2024, depending on the state.

The Source: Information from this article was sourced from 107 The Fan and American Craft Beer.

Philadelphia EaglesPhiladelphiaFood and DrinkNFL