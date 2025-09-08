Beer prices at every NFL stadium: Here's how Lincoln Financial Field ranks
PHILADELPHIA - Being a fan in the stands at your favorite NFL team can cost a pretty penny these days.
On top of ticket prices, parking and gear, grabbing a cold one from the beer guy can be pretty irresistible. So, how much can you expect to spend?
By the numbers:
The price of a 16-ounce beer at NFL stadiums for the 2025-26 season ranges from less than $7 to nearly $17.
You can drink on a budget during a Cincinnati Bengals' game at Paycor Stadium for $6.80.
Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders are charging more than double that price at Northwest Stadium — $16.49 per beer!
Philadelphia Eagles fans grab a beer for $11.24, making Lincoln Financial Field the 13th most expensive stadium.
Beer prices at every NFL stadium
- Washington Commanders – Northwest Stadium: $16.49
- Las Vegas Raiders – Allegiant Stadium: $14.99
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Raymond James Stadium: $14.25
- San Francisco 49ers – Levi’s Stadium: $14
- Los Angeles Rams – SoFi Stadium: $14
- Los Angeles Chargers – SoFi Stadium: $14
- New York Giants – MetLife Stadium: $13
- New York Jets – MetLife Stadium: $13
- Houston Texans – NRG Stadium: $12.79
- Miami Dolphins – Hard Rock Stadium: $12
- New Orleans Saints – Caesars Superdome: $11.75
- Chicago Bears – Soldier Field: $11.25
- Philadelphia Eagles – Lincoln Financial Field: $11.24
- Baltimore Ravens – M&T Bank Stadium: $10.99
- Tennessee Titans – Nissan Stadium: $10.73
- Green Bay Packers – Lambeau Field: $10.50
- Carolina Panthers – Bank of America Stadium: $10.49
- Jacksonville Jaguars – TIAA Bank Field: $10.24
- Pittsburgh Steelers – Acrisure Stadium: $9.99
- Dallas Cowboys – AT&T Stadium: $9.71
- Seattle Seahawks – Lumen Field: $9.71
- Buffalo Bills – Highmark Stadium: $9.40
- Kansas City Chiefs – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium: $9.20
- New England Patriots – Gillette Stadium: $8.58
- Atlanta Falcons – Mercedes-Benz Stadium: $8.50
- Arizona Cardinals – State Farm Stadium: $8.31
- Denver Broncos – Empower Field at Mile High: $8.29
- Indianapolis Colts – Lucas Oil Stadium: $8.18
- Minnesota Vikings – U.S. Bank Stadium: $8.05
- Detroit Lions – Ford Field: $7.20
- Cleveland Browns – Cleveland Browns Stadium: $7.15
- Cincinnati Bengals – Paycor Stadium: $6.80
Dig deeper:
The average price for a 16-ounce beer in 2025 is $10.75, which is the same as last year and $1.75 higher than the average in 2023.
For comparison, you could pick up a 24-pack of beer for an average price of $16.43 to $33.62 in 2024, depending on the state.
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from 107 The Fan and American Craft Beer.