Beloved Hatboro K9 officer fighting for his life after allergic reaction to bee sting

A local police officer is in the hospital fighting for his life and not because of anything that happened in the line of duty, but because of something seemingly minor. His problems all started with a bee sting.

Ryan Allen, a 35-year-old loving husband and father, is a dedicated and beloved Hatboro police officer and a K9 handler. He and his partner Louie are fixtures in the community. But, his life changed in a blink last week after he was stung by a bee.

"There was something in his voice. He’s never scared. In our 10 years together, he’s never sounded like that, so I knew something was wrong," explained Whitney Allen, Officer Allen’s wife.

Whitney immediately called 911 as Ryan went outside to get some fresh air, but he suffered cardiac arrest and lost consciousness on their porch.

"I found him there moments later and started chest compressions," Whitney commented.

Ryan was rushed to Doylestown Hospital and then flown, by helicopter, to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he’s been ever since.

"Right now, he’s not conscious, so we’re not really sure, because he’s still on heavy sedation after such a traumatic incident," Whitney elaborated.

Hatboro police chief James Gardner says Ryan is a top notch cop, instrumental in starting the K9 unit a couple of years ago. He says the whole department is shaken.

"I mean, Ryan was a young man, very healthy, very much in shape and to be taken down so suddenly by this, it’s hard for a lot of people to grasp," Chief Gardner stated.

Whitney has barely left her husband’s side, staying nearby at an Airbnb while family friends care for the couple’s three and a half-year-old son, Jackson.

"The hardest part is my son misses both of us," Whitney remarked.

Whitney says Ryan is very stubborn and, if anyone can get through this, he can.

"I know he’s fighting to get out of whatever state he’s in and, as soon as he’s able, he’s gonna fight his hardest," Whitney said.

Anyone wishing to financially help the family can do so by following the link.

