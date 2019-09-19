Beloved Wilmington chocolate shop closed due to health, building violations

Health officials have shut down a beloved chocolate shop in Wilmington, Del. after a customer complaint lead to the discovery of rodent droppings and building code violations.

Orange signs taped to the front door of Govatos Chocolates on the 800 block of North Market Street called the building "condemned" and "unfit for human habitation."

A Wilmington inspector said the a customer alerted the department after noticing mice droppings in a chocolate case. Health officials later inspected the building and found numerous violations including unsanitary conditions, weak floors and an faulty bathroom.

The nearly 100 year old New Castle County institution is not completely dead and gone. The health department says owner Nicky Govatos could address the problems and have the building reinspected.

"I essentially know what has to be done and we're attacking that now," Govatos said.

Meanwhile, loyal customers are hopeful their haven for sweets will open its doors soon.