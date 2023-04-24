Weather Authority: Below-average temperatures continue during mild week with some showers

Tuesday is off to a cool start as below-average temperatures continue in the Delaware Valley.

For allergy sufferers, there will be medium levels of pollen Tuesday and Wednesday before they jump to high levels Thursday and rebound for the start of the weekend.

Morning temperatures are starting in the 40s, despite the sunshine.

By the afternoon, temperatures will be in the upper 50s before reaching the low 60s.

Temperatures for this time of year typically linger in the upper 60s, making Tuesday another day with below-average temps.

Looking ahead, Wednesday could see some unsettled showers move through the area.

Rain will return for the weekend, with Friday, Saturday and Sunday all having a chance for showers.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 61, Low: 42

WEDNESDAY: Morning sun, afternoon showers. High: 63, Low: 43

THURSDAY: Sunny, dry. High: 65, Low: 47

FRIDAY: Clouds, some rain. High: 60, Low: 47

SATURDAY: Rain likely. High: 62, Low: 51

SUNDAY: Rainy, breezy. High: 67, Low: 53

MONDAY: Morning showers, afternoon sun. High: 63, Low: 52