Ben Simmons puts Center City $3.1 million condo up for sale

At one point Ben Simmons was one of the city’s hottest sports stars. Now, he’s Philadelphia’s biggest mystery man.

The Sixers $177 million man was not only a no-show for training camp this week he is also unloading some high-priced Center City real estate.

Simmons put his swanky 25th floor Center City condominium at 1414 S. Penn Square up for sale this week. The listing is fueling fan feelings that his run in Philly is over and judging by reactions some don’t seem to mind.



"He trash though man, you hear that? He’s trash. He’s a bum," said one Sixers fan standing outside of Simmons building at The Residences at The Ritz Carlton.



"I think he’s out of here that’s what I think he is. But overrated is probably what I would describe Ben Simmons as," said another Sixers fan.



The listing on Zillow shows the 3,079 square foot, three bedroom, four and a half bath condo is selling for an eye-popping 3.1 million dollars. Not to mention a $3,600 a month HOA fee.

One picture shows the closet cleaned out. Unit #25CDE boasts a chef’s kitchen, a wine wall, and stunning views of Center City.

According to Philadelphia Property records, the condo was purchased in 2018 for $2.5 million by "PRVN Group LLC, "a company owned by Simmons.

"No, I would not pay a Ben Simmons premium price for the condo," said one Sixers fan.



As they say in real estate, it’s all about location, location, location. Unfortunately for Ben Simmons, who has asked for a trade from the Sixers, that location doesn’t seem to be in the City of Philadelphia.

Simmons also owns a home in Moorestown, New Jersey, and recently bought a home outside of Los Angeles for $17.5 million.



Fans just wonder how it will all end for Simmons.



"He’s a great defensive player. I wish he come back but he obviously doesn’t want to and I feel like he burnt a bridge," said Jonathan Parker from South Philadelphia.



FOX 29 tried reaching out to Simmons for a comment but there has been no response.

