Bensalem middle school decision on hold as concerned parents voice concerns over plan

A battle in a Bucks County school district with the Bensalem School Board making a long-awaited decision on the future of its middle school program.

"My number one concern is having so many students in one age group in one building," parent Hope Cahill stated. "No matter how many safeguards we make, you know these students are gonna get around them."

Residents, parents and teachers squeezed into the small school board room at the Bensalem Administrative Center to voice their concerns about a possible mega middle school in the district.

Parent Laura Burns has a 10-year-old daughter, "I'm worried about her mental health going to school with 800 or 900 kids. Her high school graduating class in 6th grade is very, very intimidating and I don't think it’s best for our community or our children."

The board decided on one big middle school, or renovating, or altering Shafer and Snyder Middle Schools. Only one plan would keep Rush Elementary School open, which has many upset. Parent Jesse Mooney was one of those parents, "Even with Rush open, there is overcrowding. We have makeshift classrooms in our hallways. We have a kindergarten class in the middle of our first-grade pod."

Some in the audience wore yellow T-shirts saying "DO WHAT’S BEST FOR OUR CHILDREN."

Marlena Colsher is a teacher at Rush Elementary, "So, I’m a big advocate for keeping Rush open, because it’s what’s best for our kids and our community and we take really good care of kids at our school, because we are small and we are a tight-knit family."