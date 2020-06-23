Berks County father charged in infant daughter's death

article

A Berks County father has been charged with murder in the death of his own 11-week-old daughter.

Giovanni Gomez, 28, has been charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and endangering the welfare of children in the incident.

Gomez's infant daughter passed away on April 1 after several days in the hospital.

On March 27, police say Gomez was caring for the child alone while her mother was at work for the evening. When she returned home, she found the baby whining in her sleep. She reported that the child sounded congested and went out to get medicine in the morning, but called 911 after she returned home to find the child was having trouble breathing.

Prior to her passing, authorities say an MRI revealed the child had suffered a serious brain injury as well as damage to her spine.

A final autopsy later revealed the cause of death as acute craniocerebral and cervical spinal cord injury due to shaken impact and blunt force trauma. The manner of death was ruled as a homicide.

Gomez has been incarcerated at Berks County Jail since April 4 on unrelated charges and will be arraigned on charges related to his daughter's death on Tuesday.

