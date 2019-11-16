Bethlehem man gets 30 years for allegedly punching pregnant girlfriend in stomach

article

A man who has fathered 15 children with 14 women is now headed to prison for allegedly punching his girlfriend in the stomach while she was nine months pregnant with their baby.

Jeffrey Spencer received a sentence of 14 to 30 years on Friday.

Authorities say Spencer repeatedly called the victim from prison and asked her to say she hit herself and told her to lie on the witness stand.

Spencer maintains his innocence, claiming there's no evidence he hit the woman.

The woman gave birth to a healthy child.