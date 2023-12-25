Early Christmas morning, Beyoncé's childhood home became the center of a devastating fire. Houston Fire Department responded swiftly to 2414 Rosedale in Houston after the incident occurred at approximately 2:07 a.m.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

The home, situated in the heart of Houston's Third Ward, holds sentimental value as Beyoncé's childhood residence. The Riverside Terrace property, featured in the global icon's early home videos, now bears the scars of a Christmas morning blaze.

A house at 2414 Rosedale, one of Beyonce's childhood homes, is shown Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Houston. (Photo by Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Officials say first responders arrived within 3-5 minutes to find the two-story house with intense flames erupting from the front.

SUGGESTED: Celebrating Beyonce in Houston after her tour

Firefighters launched an aggressive attack, successfully containing the bulk of the fire within 10 minutes, HFD says. Firefighters had to cut into the roof to address the attic and eaves, ensuring that the fire was fully under control.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

There were no reported injuries. A couple and their 2 small children self-evacuated before the HFD arrived.