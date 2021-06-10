Bicyclist dies after being struck by 2 cars in North Philadelphia, police say

article

A bicyclist was killed Wednesday night in North Philadelphia when he was struck by a car while trying to cross a busy intersection and thrown into oncoming traffic, according to police.

Officers from the 25th district said the fatal accident happened at the intersection of Lehigh Avenue and Broad Street just after 8 p.m. A man riding his bicycle west on Lehigh Ave. attempted to cross Broad Street when he was struck by a Dodge Challenger heading north on Broad Street.

Police said the victim, a 29-year-old man, was thrown to the opposite side of Broad Street and hit again by a Nissan Rogue heading south.

Emergency medical responders drove the unidentified victim to Temple University Hospital where he died just before 9:30 p.m., police said.

Authorities did not announce any arrests immediately following the deadly crash. The Philadelphia Police Department's Accident Investigation Division is still gathering information.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter