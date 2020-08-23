Expand / Collapse search

Bicyclist fatally struck by vehicle in Burlington County

MEDFORD, N.J. - Authorities say a bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle late Saturday night in a Burlington County neighborhood. 

According to Medford Township Police, the fatal accident happened on Branin Road shortly after 10 p.m.

Officers say the victim was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Branin Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The identity of the bicyclist is being withheld at this time. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision.

