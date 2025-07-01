LGBTQ+ Pride flag stolen from South Jersey township building: 'Deliberate, hateful gesture'

The Brief An LGBTQ+ Pride flag was stolen from outside a building in Evesham Township this past weekend. The township's mayor released a statement condemning the "act of bigotry." Police are currently investigating the theft.



The mayor of Evesham Township is speaking out after an LGBTQ+ Pride flag was stolen in what she calls an "act of bigotry" over the weekend.

What we know:

The LGBTQ+ Pride flag was stolen from the Gibson House Community Center on Main Street.

Officials say the flag had been "flying proudly" outside the township building for several weeks.

What we don't know:

Officials have yet to release any further details about any suspected thieves, or any videos showing the theft.

What they're saying:

Mayor Jackie Veasy released a statement on Monday, condemning the theft and voicing the township's continued support for the LGBTQ+ community:

"This was not just an act of mere theft - it was a deliberate, hateful gesture meant to target and intimidate members of our LGBTQ+ community. In a time when LGBTQ+ individuals across the country are facing growing pressure, discrimination, and attempts to roll back their rights, this incident strikes especially hard.

Let us be clear: this was an act of bigotry. It was meant to send a message of exclusion and fear. But let us also be clear about this - our township categorically rejects that message. Our police department is now actively investigating this incident and will do everything in their power to identify those responsible. Hate has no place in our community, and acts like this will not be ignored or dismissed.

And while the flag is an important symbol of visibility and inclusion, our commitment to supporting and protecting our LGBTQ+ residents goes far deeper than any one banner. To those who may have hoped this act would silence or intimidate us - it won’t. Our values are not so easily shaken. We stand just as strong today in our support of the LGBTQ+ community, and we remain unwavering in our belief that everyone in Evesham Township, regardless of who they love or how they identify, deserves to live with dignity, safety, and acceptance."

What's next:

Township officials say that police are currently investigating the theft.