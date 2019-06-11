Big-rig driver with fake license plate arrested on suspicion of DUI, meth possession

A California motorcycle officer found a fake license plate on a tractor-trailer during a traffic stop, after which the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of methamphetamine, among other charges, officials said Monday.

The officer conducted the traffic enforcement stop on a tractor-trailer for a false license plate in Moorpark, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

The plate appeared to have the yellow lettering and black background of a California Legacy Plate. The word “CALIFAS” was spelled above the “9F30815” license plate number. “Califas” is known to be a Chicano term for California.

During the investigation, the driver appeared to under the influence of narcotics, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, had an active warrant for his arrest, according to the sheriff's office. He was also arrested for being an unlicensed driver, the officials said.

The tractor-trailer he was driving was towed from the scene because “it was unsafe to be driven,” the release said.

Last year, Moorpark Station deputies issued 983 traffic and parking citations for commercial truck violations, according to officials.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.