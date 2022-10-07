Bikini-clad woman seen exiting San Jose fire truck in video prompts investigation

The San Jose Fire Department has launched an investigation into a video posted to social media of a bikini-clad woman exiting a fire truck.

The video shared on the San Jose Foos Instagram account Thursday night shows a fire truck with its lights flashing stopped outside the Pink Poodle strip club.

A few seconds into the video, a woman wearing what appears to be a bikini gets out of the truck and walks toward the strip club.

The San Jose Fire Department said it was aware of the "concerning" video and has started an investigation to determine the facts.

"If findings of an internal investigation reveal inappropriate behavior of any Department members, appropriate steps will be taken to address the matter," San José Fire Chief Robert Sapien, Jr. said in a statement. "The City of San José Code of Ethics policy guides the conduct of all City employees. All City of San José employees are expected to adhere to the Code of Ethics Policy they have agreed to as a condition of their employment."

Mayor Sam Liccardo also warned there would be consequences if the investigation revealed inappropriate behavior.

"If the investigation concludes that this video is as bad as it looks, then heads must roll," he said in an emailed statement, "We cannot have a life-critical emergency rescue apparatus relegated to a frat party bus, nor tolerate any conduct that so demeans the heroic work of the rest of our SJFD team."

Vince Grimaldi, who owns a business right next door to the Pink Poodle, says the club has always been a good neighbor. But when saw the video, he said he was very surprised.

"What do you say? I mean my mouth dropped. And she had no clothes on. And what is she doing inside the fire truck? And who is running the fire truck, and who is in charge and why did they allow this? Somebody is in trouble," Grimaldi said.

As a taxpayer Grimaldi also wants some answers.

"Why was she in there? Somebody needs to answer that. You see that and you say…’is this what our tax dollars are for?" Grimaldi said.

It is not known if the engine was on an official call for service at the time of the incident.