Bill Cosby’s Father’s Day social media post sparks outrage

A Father's Day social media post from the accounts of disgraced star Bill Cosby, who was convicted last year of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman, has left people wondering how Cosby was even able to post to social media from prison.

Andrew Wyatt, a spokesperson for the former comedian and actor said in a statement that Cosby had requested a Father's Day message be posted on Instagram and Twitter on his behalf.

"When I visited with Mr. Cosby on Thursday, he was over viewing his Father's Day message that he was excited to give to a support group in the institution called, ‘Man Up,'" said Wyatt.

Wyatt explained in a press release that "Mr. Cosby spoke to these men who have been incarcerated for many years, but are up for parole soon...to...take the word "disadvantage" and remove the "dis," and start focusing on the advantage."

Needless to say, many social media users were less than thrilled.

The post reads, "Hey, Hey, Hey...It's America's Dad...I know it's late, but to all of the Dads... It's an honor to be called a Father, so let's make today a renewed oath to fulfilling our purpose — strengthening our families and communities."

The post included several hashtags such as, "#HappyFather'sDay," "#FarFromFinished," and "#AmericasFavoriteDad," and showed a younger Cosby talking about slavery and racism in America.

Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison for his April 2018 conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home outside Philadelphia in 2004.

Several women have accused him of sexual assault or misconduct over a 50-year span, including five who testified at his retrial last year.

Cosby is currently serving his sentence at SCI Phoenix in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.