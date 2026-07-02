Billy Schmidt: Second teen wanted in South Philly murder of Penn State student surrenders to police

The Brief Both suspects wanted in the murder of a Penn State student are now in custody as of Thursday, July 2. Kaiseem Smith surrendered to Philadelphia Police and Azzubair Outen-Fleming was arrested in Colorado. The victim, Billy Schmidt, was a Penn State senior shot and killed near his home in South Philadelphia.



Both suspects wanted for the murder of a Penn State student are now in custody, according to U.S. Marshals Philadelphia on Thursday, July 2.

What we know:

U.S. Marshals Philadelphia said Thursday, July 2, that Kaiseem Smith has surrendered to Philadelphia Police, bringing a two-person manhunt to an end. Both fugitives are now in custody.

Philadelphia Police announced on Wednesday that U.S. Marshals had arrested 16-year-old Azzubair Outen-Fleming in Colorado. Federal officials said that they tracked Outen-Fleming through extended family in Colorado Springs.

On Tuesday, officials issued arrest warrants for Outen-Fleming and 16-year-old Kaiseem Smith.

Related article

Police say Outen-Fleming is being charged with murder, according to Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore.

The two suspects were wanted in connection with the shooting death of Billy Schmidt, a Penn State student, in South Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said the U.S. Marshals and FBI regularly help Philadelphia Police track down suspects, whether the case involves a killing or a non-fatal shooting.

"Why our clearance rates are so high is because they really assist us in these warrants. They do them every day," said Vanore.

Vanore acknowledged there has been significant public interest in this case and said police received some information from the public.

"I'm not sure if any of that amounted to someone receiving a reward or whatever, but there were some information that came in, so we'll review that," said Vanore.

The backstory:

"We are heartbroken over the tragic death of William Schmidt and we share our deepest condolences with his family and friends," Penn State officials said in a statement.

Schmidt, 22, was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on the 1900 block of Durfor Street, just blocks away from his home. His family says it was potentially an armed robbery attempt.

Surveillance video provided to police by neighbors captured the moments before the gunfire. In the footage, Schmidt can be heard asking for his phone back right before the fatal shots were fired.

Police say the suspects were seen in the area of 20th Street between Ritner and Jackson streets before the shooting.

Schmidt was a senior at Penn State University, studying digital journalism and media, and was planning to graduate in December.

The killing has shaken the South Philadelphia community and Penn State. Neighbors and family are urging the public to come forward with any information to help identify the suspects.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released further details about the investigation or any possible court dates for the suspects.