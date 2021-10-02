Expand / Collapse search

Bird strikes plane engine, sparks fire at Atlantic City Airport

Atlantic City
Credit: Ocean County Scanner News

ATLANTIC CITY - A Spirit Airlines flight at Atlantic City Airport was aborted on Saturday after officials say a large bird struck one of its engines as the plane was accelerating for takeoff and sparked a fire. 

Flight 3044 heading to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport stopped before leaving the ground after a "large bird entered one of the planes engines," a Spirit Airlines spokesperson said. 

The plane was brought to a stop and safely evacuated, according to officials.

Passengers were bussed back to the terminal and received a full refund, a travel voucher and the option to board another flight to Fort Lauderdale.

In a tweet, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said the state was "closely monitoring" the aircraft fire. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will further investigate the apparent accident. 

