Bitter cold continues; 3 killed on I-81; Ukrainian refugees set to arrive in Philly; Will Smith apologizes

1. Bitter cold conditions continue ahead of gradual warmup

PHILADELPHIA - The bitter cold continues Tuesday with early morning temperatures in the 20s.

Monday's conditions broke records for low temperatures, according to FOX 29's Sue Serio

A gradual warmup is expected with below-average temperatures set to continue through Wednesday before warmth returns Thursday.

Wind chills will also add to the bitter cold Tuesday making temperatures feel up to 10 degrees colder in some places.

Conditions will warm up throughout the day, but wind chills will make it feel like temperatures are still in the 30s.

2. Police believe fatal shooting of boy, 15, in Wissinoming happened after attempted carjacking, sources say

Sean Toomey, 15, died following a shooting outside of his home Thursday night. (Family Photo)

PHILADELPHIA - The teenage boy shot in the head in the Wissinoming neighborhood on Thursday has died, according to Philadelphia police.

Authorities say 15-year-old Sean Toomey died from his injuries Friday afternoon.

On Thursday night just after 9 p.m., officers responded to the 6200 block of Mulberry Street, police say.

Officers with the 15th District found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to authorities.

He was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he was listed in critical condition before he died.

It was initially believed that the teen was hit by a stray bullet, but sources tell FOX 29's Kelly Rule that the teen was shot after an attempted carjacking.

3. Ukrainian refugees set to arrive in Philadelphia after being granted US visas

Two refugees from Ukraine will arrive in Philadelphia Tuesday with more expected in the coming weeks.

PHILADELPHIA - As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues after more than one month, refugees are beginning to make their way to various American cities, including Philadelphia.

After walking most of the 496-mile stretch from Kyiv, Ukraine to Warsaw, Poland, the two women will arrive in Philadelphia to stay at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral.

Both women were granted visas allowing them to come to the United States.

A service on Sunday will welcome the women with prayer as they reflect on their old lives in Ukraine tarnished by war.

4. Pennsylvania pileup: 3 killed in 50-vehicle pileup on snowy Pennsylvania highway

Several vehicles, including tractor trailers, were involved in a crash on I-81 in Pennsylvania after a snow squall caused low visibility. (FOX 56 WOLF)

POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Tractor-trailers and other vehicles lost control and slammed into each other, people leapt away from careering trucks seconds before collision and at least three people were killed and more than a dozen others injured during a snow squall on a Pennsylvania highway Monday.

The crash on Interstate 81 was captured in videos posted on social media that show drivers and passengers lining the snowy road and jumping out of the way as a cascade of crashes unfolds.

Dr. David J. Moylan, the Schuylkill County coroner, said three fatalities had been confirmed by late afternoon and that number could rise because fires were impeding rescuers.

5. Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for Oscars slap: 'I was out of line'

LOS ANGELES - Actor Will Smith has apologized to Chris Rock on Instagram for slapping him during the Oscars ceremony.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.

I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.



I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.



I am a work in progress.

