Investigation underway after man's body found tied, wrapped in tarp in Kensington vacant lot, police say

Published 
Updated 9:55AM
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man who was found in a vacant lot in Kensington on Friday, police say. 

According to authorities, 34-year-old Sirius Star was found in the vacant lot on the 2800 block of Ruth Street. 

He was wrapped in a tarp with his hands and feet tied up, police say. 

Medics pronounced him dead at 12:51 p.m., according to police. 

The Medical Examiner's Office determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, officials say.

No arrests have been made and the case is active and ongoing. 

