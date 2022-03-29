Investigation underway after man's body found tied, wrapped in tarp in Kensington vacant lot, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man who was found in a vacant lot in Kensington on Friday, police say.
According to authorities, 34-year-old Sirius Star was found in the vacant lot on the 2800 block of Ruth Street.
He was wrapped in a tarp with his hands and feet tied up, police say.
Medics pronounced him dead at 12:51 p.m., according to police.
The Medical Examiner's Office determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, officials say.
No arrests have been made and the case is active and ongoing.
