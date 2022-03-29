Man charged in alleged DUI crash that killed 3-year-old in Philadelphia

article

Authorities believe a man was intoxicated when he jumped the curb of a Philadelphia street and fatally struck a 3-year-old Monday morning.

Timothy Robinson, 62, was charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Homicide by Vehicle, Homicide by Vehicle while DUI, DUI, Reckless Endangerment of Another Person, and Reckless Driving.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Robinson was driving on the 3000 block of West Girard Avenue around 11 a.m. Monday when he hopped the curb and struck a mother and her 3-year-old child.

Authorities said the mother was not injured, but the 3-year-old was taken to Temple University Hospital where the child died.

"Intoxicated driving is never okay, and this tragedy is why," Krasner said in a statement. "My office will work to hold Mr. Robinson accountable, but I also want to re-commit to working with our public safety partners in the city to confront traffic violence for the public safety threat that it is."

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter