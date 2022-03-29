Two suspects wanted for catalytic converter theft in South Philadelphia, police say

The Philadelphia Major Crimes Auto Squad is attempting to identify two suspects accused of stealing a catalytic converter on the 200 block of Tasker Street in South Philadelphia.

Police say the suspects were driving a white Hyundai Sonata as they pulled up and parked across the street from the victim's Honda Civic.

After several minutes, the first suspect took out a hydraulic jack and a cordless sawzall from the trunk of their Hyundai and handed the sawzall to the second suspect, who was sitting in the driver's seat of their car, authorities say.

The first suspect walked across the street to jack up the victim's car on the driver side and the second suspect walked across the street to hand the first suspect the sawzall, so that the converter could be cut from the vehicle, police say.

Authorities say the suspects were able to steal the catalytic converter from the Civic within several minutes.

If you see the suspects or have any information, contact police or the Major Crimes Auto Squad at 215-685-9130/9133.

