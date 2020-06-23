Black bear safely captured by game commission in Chester County

article

Police in Valley Township say the Pennsylvania Game Commission was able to successfully and safely capture a black bear Monday night.

The department announced the capture on Facebook on Tuesday morning, noting that the bear's "sweet tooth" for donuts helped lead to his capture.

"The PA Game Commission put out a trap baited with donuts. Seems our bear has a sweet tooth and at about 9:45 last night it walked into the cage where is was safely held," they wrote, " The bear was not harmed and no humans were injured, but the donuts didn't make it."

Police say the bear was relocated "up north in a safer environment."

Officials estimate the bear stood about five feet tall, weighing 250 pounds. The department had been keeping tabs on the bear since last week, urging residents to keep their distance.

