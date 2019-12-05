Black bear spotted running through residential area in Wilmington

article

After several reported black bear sightings in Wilmington, Del., FOX 29's Chirs O'Connell reports wildlife officials have located the animal in Wilmington.

According to O'Connell, the bear has been spotted near Trolley Square and has been seen running through residential areas.

Wildlife officials on Wednesday said they were searching for the bear after authorities across the New Castle County fielded several tips from residents.

Officials believe the bear may have migrated into the New Castle County/Wilmington area from Southeast Delaware County in Pennsylvania.