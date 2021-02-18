Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium continue to administer vaccine during winter storm

The snow didn't stop COVID-19 vaccine distribution. The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium were out there in full force Thursday despite the weather.

They did what they could, a little Broad Street shuffle, warm clothes, umbrellas, whatever it took while waiting for their turn to get a coveted COVID-19 vaccine.

"I’m three hours and counting so it’s like 25 degrees or something out here so it’s the only way right," Christine Perez said.

The vaccination and testing clinic offered by the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium was scheduled and everyone showed up.

"We got so many calls are you canceling? Are you canceling? We only canceled once and it was for a hurricane in the summer," Dr. Ala Stanford said.

The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium had scheduled more than 600 people for their first or second shot in the lobby of The Liacouras Center.

"I’m very grateful I mean it’s a great privilege to be able to get it when they’re such a high demand and such a low supply," Perez said.

"I know some people are hesitant. However, the conversations are continuing. The more people who receive it become someone that they know that gives them to come comfort and confidence to get it," Dr. Stanford said.

