Black Doctor's COVID-19 Consortium offering $20 for vaccine referrals at Philly Vax-Jawn 2

The Black Doctor's COVID-19 Consortium will be giving away $10,000 during their second Philly Vax-Jawn event on Saturday.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Dell Music Center on the 2400 block of Strawberry Mansion Avenue.

Anyone who was vaccinated on April 22 or April 24, the first Philly Vax-Jawn event, that brings an eligible person to get vaccinated at Saturday's events is eligible to receive $20.

"Just come for your second shot, bring an eligible person- which is 12 and up for Pfizer, you can bring your kid, you can bring a neighbor, family whichever. If you come get your second shot and you bring an eligible person, $20 cash," explained Dr. Ala Stanford on Good Day Philadelphia Friday.

Plus, if you're one of the first 100 people to show up to Philly Vax-Jawn 2, you could receive some Philadelphia 76ers swag! The event will also feature music from DJ GaryO and DJ Aktive.

Doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine will all be available at Saturday's events.

For more details on Philly Vax-Jawn 2 and the Black Doctor's COVID-19 Consortium, you can visit their website, or watch the interview above.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter