Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani marry in intimate ceremony at church on singer's sprawling estate: reports

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are officially married!

The " Voice " judges, who have been together since 2015, tied the knot on Saturday in an intimate ceremony on the property of a newly built estate Shelton commissioned for him and his now-wife, according to multiple reports.

Page Six also shows aerial photos of the palatial mansion in Oklahoma.

The outlet reported on Sunday that the "God's Country" and "Rich Girl" songstress exchanged their nuptials at a small church Shelton had built on the property.

They filed for their marriage license on June 29. Rumors at the time indicated that they planned to wed on July 3 on Shelton's Oklahoma ranch.

The pair’s romance began in 2015 while spending time together working on the singing competition show.

Earlier that year, Shelton split from his ex-wife, country star Miranda Lambert, while Stefani split from her own spouse, Bush lead singer Gavin Rossdale.

The lovebirds became a fan-favorite couple quite quickly and were subject to frequent rumors of secret engagements and even weddings.

However, in October 2020, the duo announced that Shelton had popped the question and Stefani said "yes."

"Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life…" Shelton said on social media alongside a photo of himself kissing the pop star as she held up her hand with her engagement ring on full display. "I love you. I heard a YES!"

The No Doubt frontwoman shared the same picture online with the caption : "@blakeshelton yes please!"

The country crooner previously said publicly that he and Stefani hoped to marry in the summer of 2021.

The two share no children of their own, but Stefani has three sons with Rossdale: Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7.

Reps for the pair did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

