Blooming Roses: Woman turns tragedy into non-profit to help young girls make the right choices

Tahira Walker is planting seeds with her non-profit Blooming Roses. It stems from a tragedy that gave her a vision to mentor young girls.

In 2017, she was shot in Bridgeton while in a car with a friend who was killed.

Thursday night in Millville a recognition ceremony took place honoring girls who made honor roll and all A’s principal’s list in school. It is part of the bi-monthly meeting of the mentorship program Blooming Roses which was founded by Tahira Walker.

"It's a joy. I enjoy it. It brings a lot of happiness to me," said Walker who beings the meeting journaling. Parent helper Brooke Hayes assists a new member with writing affirmations.

"Go ahead and put your name and I'll show you what to do," said Hayes.

The program began in 2018 after Walker, an innocent victim was shot while with a friend who was killed. During her healing she decided to do something impactful for girls like herself.

"This is my calling. So I took that tragedy and turned it into a triumph and I started an all-girls organization. I mentor young ladies from 8 to 17," she said. She is passionate about the difference she's making by being candid about her life in hopes of guiding them to make good choices.

"It's the gun violence, it's just the poverty rate, it's literally social media that plays a big factor in everything that's going on," she said. "I just see a lot of loss teenagers," said Walker. Each meeting Walker provides food for the girls, they play games and celebrate birthdays. They also take trips. Last month Walker took the girls to a youth brunch in Washington D.C..

"A lot of the girls have never been to DC so to at least get a little road trip and to actually be able to take them to have fun," she said. They are also learning life skills.

"Money management, we teach them how to be responsible, we teach them self-care and self-awareness," she said.

14-year-old Dakota Walker has been with the group nearly seven years.

"If we need help with grades or anything at home she'll help us with anything we need," she said.

Walker’s mom is also proud.

"With the Blooming Roses I see that going really good and I see them growing up to be young ladies how they should be presented," said Tikiya Harold.

Walker says it is a labor of love.

"It's from the heart. It is literally what I love doing and I would not trade it for the world. I love my girls," she said.