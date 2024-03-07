Boathouse Row's iconic lights will finally turn back on Thursday night

Let there be light!

After nearly a year in the dark, Boathouse Row will be illuminated once again during a relighting ceremony Thursday night.

The free public event will kick off at 6 p.m. with speaking remarks from the Fairmount Park Conservancy, Philadelphia Parks & Recreations, and city officials.

A short light show at 7 p.m. will show off more than 6,000 new dazzling lights and all that they can do!

FOX 29 got an inside look at the $2.1 million glow-up project earlier this week.

"We’ve removed those from existing lights and re-installed new lights with a more robust housing, which will give us a Boathouse Row that will be lit for many years to come," the the Fairmount Park Conservancy said.

Related article

The relighting ceremony will be held rain or shine, and can only be accessed through the intersection of Sweetbriar Drive and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.



