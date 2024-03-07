Expand / Collapse search

Boathouse Row's iconic lights will finally turn back on Thursday night

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Boathouse Row relighting ceremony kicks off Thursday night

Get ready for the show, the light are about to turned back on along Boathouse Row during a relighting ceremony on Thursday.

PHILADELPHIA - Let there be light! 

After nearly a year in the dark, Boathouse Row will be illuminated once again during a relighting ceremony Thursday night.

The free public event will kick off at 6 p.m. with speaking remarks from the Fairmount Park Conservancy, Philadelphia Parks & Recreations, and city officials.

A short light show at 7 p.m. will show off more than 6,000 new dazzling lights and all that they can do!

FOX 29 got an inside look at the $2.1 million glow-up project earlier this week.

"We’ve removed those from existing lights and re-installed new lights with a more robust housing, which will give us a Boathouse Row that will be lit for many years to come," the the Fairmount Park Conservancy said.

The relighting ceremony will be held rain or shine, and can only be accessed through the intersection of Sweetbriar Drive and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive. 


 