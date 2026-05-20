Patients at Philadelphia dental office urged to get tested for HIV, Hepatitis C and B

The Brief Philadelphia Health Department urges recent dental patients to get tested for hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV. Smiles at Rittenhouse Square closed after dentist’s license was suspended for unsanitary practices. No known infections have been reported, but patients seen between April 2025 and May 2026 are being notified.



The Philadelphia Department of Public Health has recommended patients at a Rittenhouse Square dental office get tested for Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, and HIV after the office's license was suspended due to unsanitary practices.

What we know:

The City Health Department recommends that anyone who visited Smiles at Rittenhouse Square, also known as Smiles on the Square, between April 2025 and May 2026 get tested for hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV.

"The risk of infection is low and is not aware of any infections as a result of these unsafe practices," officials said.

The Pennsylvania Department of State temporarily suspended the dentist’s license last week, and the clinic at 255 South 17th Street is now closed.

The Health Department will send letters to affected patients with details about the situation, including information on testing and a letter for their healthcare provider.

What they're saying:

Philadelphia Deputy Health Commissioner James Garrow joined Philadelphia Live with Jenn Frederick, and stressed that the risk of patients testing positive remains low.

"We think the risk is low for these patients," Garrow said. "We're not aware of any confirmed cases of HIV or Hepatitis at this site."

Garrow revealed that just one dentist works at the practice, and they recently had their license suspended by the Pennsylvania for unsafe and unsanitary practices.

Why you should care:

The Health Department is working with the clinic to improve infection control and will not allow it to reopen until all unsafe practices are addressed and the dentist’s license is reinstated.

The Pennsylvania Department of State is conducting a separate investigation into the clinic’s practices.

A hotline has been set up for patients who have questions about their potential exposure or the clinic. Patients can call 215-685-5488 between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Health Department is coordinating with the clinic’s staff to update safety protocols and provide re-education.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how many patients may have been affected or when the clinic might reopen. There are no confirmed reports of infections linked to the clinic at this time.