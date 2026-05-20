2 men die from heat exposure in Lehigh County on Tuesday

The Brief Two 76-year-old men died from heat exposure in Lehigh County on Tuesday. Both died from heatstroke, according to the coroner. Temperatures in Lehigh County reached the mid-90s on Tuesday.



Two Lehigh County men died from heat exposure on Tuesday, according to the coroner's office, becoming the first heat-related deaths in the county this year.

What we know:

The men, both 76, were found dead in their homes. The first was pronounced dead in Washington Township just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The second, in Allentown, was less than an hour later. That man died at the hospital.

According to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio, both men died from hyperthermia after being exposed to excessive heat in their homes. Both deaths were ruled accidents.

What we don't know:

Neither man has yet been publically identified.

The backstory:

The Northeast saw its first mini heat wave of the season this week. Temperatures in Lehigh County reached into the mid-90s in parts of Lehigh County on Tuesday.

While Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer, the season doesn't officially begin until June 21.

What they're saying:

Buglio said both men's deaths highlight the severity of heat-related illnesses so early in the season.

"I encourage everyone to remain mindful of the dangers associated with extreme heat. Each year, heat-related illnesses and deaths occur, some of which are preventable," Buglio said. "Please check on vulnerable family members, friends, and neighbors, stay hydrated, and ensure living spaces remain adequately cooled. A simple phone call, visit, or welfare check can make a significant difference and may save a life."