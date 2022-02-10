Bob Saget death: How often does an accidental blow to the head turn fatal?

Bob Saget's shocking cause of death has caused many to wonder how likely it is that an accidental blow to the head can turn fatal.

The 65-year-old entertainer and Philadelphia native was found on his hotel bed at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando on Jan. 9. A hotel security officer entered the room after Saget failed to check out, and called 911. There were no signs of foul play, authorities said last month.

An autopsy report released later Thursday showed that Saget had an abrasion on his scalp, a fracture at the base of his skull, fractures around his eye sockets, bleeding between the brain and tissue covering the brain as well as bruises to the brain. Saget was positive for COVID-19 but had no inflammation in his respiratory system, according to the report.

"His injuries were most likely incurred from an unwitnessed fall," the statement said. "The manner of death is accident."

The medical examiner's conclusion was first announced by Saget's family on Wednesday.

"The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma," their statement said. "They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved."

Dr. Ramon Diaz-Arrastia, a traumatic brain injury researcher at Penn Medicine, estimated that a minuscule number of ‘mild’ blows to the head cause internal bleeding.

"A small percentage of the time, probably 1 in 1000, or even less, these seemingly mild injuries do result in bleeding inside the cranium," Dr. Diaz-Arrastia said.

Some warning signs that a hard bang on the head could be worsening, includes naseau, vomitting, double vision and vertigo, according to Dr. Diaz-Arrastia.

Best known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom "Full House" and as the wisecracking host of "America’s Funniest Home Videos," Saget was married to Kelly Rizzo Saget and had three daughters from a previous marriage.

Saget was on the road as part of his "I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour," and said just before his death that he enjoyed warm audience receptions in Orlando and the Ponte Vedra Beach resort area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

