Bob Saget: Entertainers pay tribute to the late actor, comedian

Beloved actor and comedian Bob Saget passed away Sunday at 65, leaving the entertainment world in shock.

According to the Orange Country Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Saget unresponsive in a Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene, finding no signs of drug use or foul play in the case.

Tributes to the actor poured in shortly after news of his death began to spread.

Bob Saget attends Bob Saget's Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine presented by the Scleroderma Research Foundation at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on April 25, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Saget is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Danny Tanner in the popular sitcom "Full House" and its sequel "Fuller House." John Stamos, who played Jessie Jesse Katsopolis, said news of Saget's death left him "broken" and "gutted.

"I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him," Stamos tweeted. "I love you so much Bobby."

Blake Tuomy-Wilhoit, who portrayed one of Uncle Jessie's sons, also paid tribute to Saget.

Saget gained a slew of new castmates when he reprised the Danny Tanner role in 2016’s "Fuller House." Elias Harger, who portrayed Danny Tanner’s grandson Max Fuller, said Saget "will always be my Grandpa Danny."



From 1989 to 1997, Saget hosted the popular show "America’s Funniest Home Videos." As a comedian, Saget was known for his adult-centered standup routines. His comedy tour brought him to Orlando for a show on Friday night. The following night he had a show in Ponte Vedra Beach.

Fellow comedian Jon Stewart remembered Saget as "just the funniest and nicest."

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried said he was in shock and had just spoken to Saget a few days prior to his death.

Actress Kat Dennings remembered Saget as "a wonderful guy," saying that he always went out of his way to me her comfortable.

Here’s a list of celebrities paying tributes to Saget:

This story was reported from Atlanta.

