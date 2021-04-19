Bobby Flay restaurant in Borgata casino closing in June

article

A celebrity restaurant inside Atlantic City’s leading casino will close in June.

The Borgata casino and the restaurant's parent company said Monday that Bobby Flay Steak will close on June 30.

The casino and the restaurant’s parent company, Bold Food, would only say the decision was made "as part of the companies’ evolving business strategies."

The next day, the restaurant will reopen as a new venue owned and operated by Borgata and its parent company, MGM Resorts International.

Details on the new venue will be released in the coming months.

