Body cam footage shown in courtroom on day 3 of Mark Dial trial

In day three of the emotionally charged trial, Mark Dial, the 29-year-old ex-Philly cop, on trial for the murder of Eddie Irizarry, took the stand Wednesday in his own defense just before the jury began deliberating his fate.

What we know:

Weeping on the stand, Dial said he shot Irizarry because he believed he was pointing a gun at him and he "Didn’t want to get shot in the face."

The dramatic testimony coming on the third day of the trial, focused on the August 2023 traffic stop involving the 27-year-old Irizarry, seated behind the wheel of his parked car in Kensington, and two Philly cops, who tailed him for erratic driving and approached guns drawn after he pulled into a parking spot.

Captured on video from multiple angles, Dial fires six times at Irizarry after Dial’s partner yells he’s got a knife. Dial testified he heard "Gun." The video shows Irizarry with a seven-inch knife in his hand with a pistol-like-grip and Dial screeching for Irizarry to show his hands just before he shoots.

The other side:

Shaka Johnson represents the Irizarry family in a wrongful death claim against the police officers. Johnson said, "Three inches of the knife is protruding, silver, from the top of his index finger. The windows are up, music is playing, and the car is parked. I’m not sure how we got here."

In closing arguments, defense attorney Brian McMonagle argued the DA should never have charged Dial and that Eddie Irizarry, high on cocaine, caused his own death.

The prosecution said this should have been a traffic stop and a violation, not a shooting and urged the jury to find justice for Irizarry.