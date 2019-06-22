Body discovered near SEPTA tracks in Old City

article

Police are investigating after a body was discovered near SEPTA tracks in Old City early Saturday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., the body of a man in his 20s was found in the track area on the Market-Frankford line.

Approximately 70 passengers were safely evacuated form the train. Service was suspended in both directions for about two hours.

The body has since been transported to the medical examiner's office. A cause of death has yet to be determined.

This is an ongoing investigation.