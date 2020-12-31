Body of Coatsville man found in surf in Cape May County, officials say

article

Authorities do not suspect any foul play after the body of a Coatsville man was found washed up on the beach Thursday morning in Cape May County.

Officers from the Avalon Police Department were called to the beach near 80th Street around 7 a.m. for reports of an unconscious person in the surf.

Medical responders later determined the 21-year-old man had been dead for several hours. The identity of the victim was not released by authorities.

The Avalon Police Department and Cape May County Prosecutors Office are leading the investigation.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter