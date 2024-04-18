Sade Robinson: Body parts found, 'believed to be' 19-year-old woman's

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said human remains found Thursday morning, April 18 are "believed to be" those of Sade Robinson.

The remains were found near 5th and Marina in South Milwaukee. The sheriff's office said the body parts – which included a torso and an arm – were found along a remote stretch of Lake Michigan beach around 7:30 a.m., where they are believed to have washed ashore.

"Just the brutality of everything," said Angela Buchanan, who lives nearby. "Cutting up somebody's body is just – it's hard to even say the words."

"I can’t even imagine the pain and suffering they are going through right now, this is horrendous," said Christopher Schwartz, founder of Operation Locate Our Children and a search party member. "Indescribable. The community has to pray for this family."

An MCSO sonar detection boat was already scheduled to further search Lake Michigan for remains and additional evidence on Friday. Meanwhile, the 19-year-old woman's family searched along the beach Thursday; they said they won't have closure until all of her remains are found.

"I’m grateful that they are finding her remains for closure or her family, but living just yards away from where they were found is really hard to swallow," said Angela Buchanan, who lives nearby. "It’s scary to think that somebody did that."

South Milwaukee beach where remains believed to be Sade Robinsons were found

"There was somebody randomly walking past the lake and saw it," Schwartz said. "Had they not seen it, we could go to Racine, Kenosha, anywhere."

MCSO statement: "Our thoughts and prayers and the full support of this agency remain with Robinson’s family and loved ones, as they grieve and process her tragic loss."

"Today we did probably eight to 10 miles by foot, and that’s just along the waterline," Schwartz said. "A lot of prayers were being put out, and I think it was a gift from God that they found this today."

There will be a candlelight vigil for Robinson at Kilbourn Reservoir Park at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 19. People are asked to bring and wear pink.

The investigation into Robinson’s death is ongoing. Anyone with any information about this case is urged to contact MCSO at 414-278-4788 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Maxwell Anderson charged

Maxwell, 33, Anderson is accused of killing and dismembering the 19-year-old woman after their first date. Prosecutors said GPS technology placed Robinson at Anderson’s home near 39th and Oklahoma on the night she disappeared.

Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson of property other than a building. All three charges are felonies and carry a combined maximum penalty of life imprisonment.



Anderson's family issued the following statement Thursday morning – prior to the sheriff's office announcement that additional remains were found:

"On behalf of myself and my family, I would like to express our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Sade Robinson. We are shocked and devasted (sic) by her senseless death.

"To Sade’s mother and father, words cannot express our sorrow for the incomprehensible pain and grief you are going through. We join the entire community in celebrating Sade’s life."