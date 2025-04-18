Expand / Collapse search

Body of unidentified man pulled from Schuylkill River on Friday: police

By
Published  April 18, 2025 11:28am EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Investigators are trying to learn the identity of a man whose body was found Friday morning in the Schuylkill River.

The Brief

    • The body of an unidentified man was pulled from the Schuylkill River on Friday morning.
    • Police are working to learn more about how the man died, and how his body ended up in the river.
    • Anyone with information on the incident should contact police.

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators are trying to learn the identity of a man whose body was found Friday morning in the Schuylkill River.

The gruesome discovery was made on the 200 block of South Schuylkill River Trail around 6:30 a.m., police said.

It's unknown at this time exactly how the man died and ended up in the water.

What we know:

Police were called to the 200 block of South Schuylkill River Trail on Friday morning for reports of a body in the water.

Investigators said the man's body was pulled from the river, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by responding medics.

What we don't know:

Police are still working to learn the man's identity, and how his body ended up in the water.

Crime & Public SafetyPhiladelphiaNews