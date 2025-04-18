Body of unidentified man pulled from Schuylkill River on Friday: police
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators are trying to learn the identity of a man whose body was found Friday morning in the Schuylkill River.
The gruesome discovery was made on the 200 block of South Schuylkill River Trail around 6:30 a.m., police said.
It's unknown at this time exactly how the man died and ended up in the water.
What we know:
Police were called to the 200 block of South Schuylkill River Trail on Friday morning for reports of a body in the water.
Investigators said the man's body was pulled from the river, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by responding medics.
What we don't know:
Police are still working to learn the man's identity, and how his body ended up in the water.