Body of unidentified man pulled from Schuylkill River on Friday: police

The Brief The body of an unidentified man was pulled from the Schuylkill River on Friday morning. Police are working to learn more about how the man died, and how his body ended up in the river. Anyone with information on the incident should contact police.



Investigators are trying to learn the identity of a man whose body was found Friday morning in the Schuylkill River.

The gruesome discovery was made on the 200 block of South Schuylkill River Trail around 6:30 a.m., police said.

It's unknown at this time exactly how the man died and ended up in the water.

What we know:

Police were called to the 200 block of South Schuylkill River Trail on Friday morning for reports of a body in the water.

Investigators said the man's body was pulled from the river, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by responding medics.

What we don't know:

Police are still working to learn the man's identity, and how his body ended up in the water.