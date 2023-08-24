Bodycam footage in fatal Philadelphia traffic stop will be released to public in 'near future,' DA says

A traffic stop by Philadelphia police that claimed the life a 27-year-old man has left his family and the city with several questions, including when the officers' body worn camera footage will be released.

"This will all be public in the relatively near future," DA Larry Krasner said during an interview on Good Day Philadelphia Thursday.

The footage is expected to shed light on the moment Eddie Irizarry was fatally shot six times by an officer, and what lead to it. That officer, identified as 5-year-veteran Mark Dial, has since been suspended with intent to dismiss.

Initial reports from police stated that Irizarry lunged at police after refusing to drop his knife. However, video released by his family's attorney revealed he was shot death while sitting inside his vehicle.

Irizarry's family says they have repeatedly requested to see footage from the officers' body worn cameras, but it has yet to be released to them or the public.

Krasner says timing is important for its release in an effort to "protect the integrity of the investigation," and avoid "phony" witnesses.

"People who watch the video, and now they’re going to say well you can’t see me, but my head was poked around the corner and I saw this," he said.

The wishes of the family, potential of sparking unrest, and dangers of false information are also taken into account, according to Krasner, who emphasized that his office would "never deny the truth to the public."

The District Attorney also said his office has been in steady contact with the family, and expect to have a face-to-face meeting soon.

"There may be some things we are willing to do privately, because it won’t taint the investigation," he said.

When asked about his cooperation with the Philadelphia Police Department in connection to the case, Krasner says they "don't trump one-another."

He went on to explain they "respect each other's lane" with Commission Outlaw carrying out disciplinary decisions while making recommendations on charges.

"Within our domain, we’re going to try to do the right thing," Krasner said.