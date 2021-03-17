Boil water advisory issued for Pottstown Borough due to water main break

article

A boil water advisory is in effect for Pottstown Borough following a 20-inch water main break that caused loss of positive pressure in the area.

The break happened in the vicinity of Manataway Street and E. High Street Wednesday.

The area impacted by the boiling water notice is from Grosstown Road in West Pottsgrove to Armand Hammer Boulevard between the Schuylkill River and East Street. Customers located outside of this area may experience lower water pressure but are not required to boil water at this time.

The boil water advisory will remain in place until pressure is restored and two consecutive days of sampling are negative for total coliform bacteria and with compliant chorine residuals.

The main is currently being isolated for repairs to be completed.

