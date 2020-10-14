Boil water advisory lifted for parts of Montgomery County

article

Pennsylvania American Water has lifted a boil water advisory that was issued for parts of Montgomery County after a water main break Monday morning.

According to Pennsylvania American Water, acceptable test results were obtained from samples collected on October 13 and 14.

This advisory affected approximately 33,500 customers in the Norristown system, which includes the boroughs of Norristown and Bridgeport and portions of West Norriton, East Norriton, Upper Merion, Plymouth, Lower Providence, Whitpain, Worcester, Whitemarsh and Perkiomen townships.

