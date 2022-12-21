'Bomb cyclone' to impact Delaware Valley with rain, wind, flash freezing ahead of Christmas weekend

A dangerous blizzard will become a bomb cyclone as it wallops the Midwest and Great Lakes this week, with damaging winds also spreading toward the East Coast and creating a travel nightmare for millions ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend.

Along the East Coast, the winter storm will also usher in bitterly cold, life-threatening temperatures that will spawn a widespread flash freeze as heavy rain is followed by temperatures rapidly falling below freezing all the way to Florida, which could see its coldest Christmas in more than 30 years.

On top of the dangerous wind chills, accumulating snow is expected across a large swath of the U.S.

Various winter weather alerts have been issued by the National Weather Service from the central and northern Plains eastward to the Midwest, Great Lakes and parts of the interior Northeast. These include the cities of Buffalo in New York, Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Indianapolis, Kansas City in Missouri, Milwaukee, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Omaha in Nebraska and St. Louis.

Below we’ll break down the potential impacts on the Delaware Valley.

Winter Storm Precipitation

The Delaware Valley will start to feel the effects of the storm when temperatures are expected to be milder. Thursday’s forecasted high is about 50 degrees.

Periods of rain will begin Thursday and are expected to continue through midday Friday, with heavy rain possible at times. By the time the rain stops Friday, parts of the area could see 1-3 inches of rainfall.

In areas to the northeast of I-95 residents may see some mixed precipitation, light flurries, or brief snow showers as the rain ends Friday. However, forecasters say no significant snow or ice accumulation is expected in our area.

Winter Storm Winds

Aside from precipitation, the storm will also bring winds as strong as 20-30 mph Thursday night with gusts of up to 40-50 mph through Friday.

The National Weather Service says a narrow squall line could develop along the cold front as it moves through with wind gusts potentially reaching 60 mph.

Those winds could lead to downed trees and power outages, forecasters say.

Dangerously Low Temperatures and Flash Freezing

Once that front moves through, expect a sharp drop in temperatures across the region. Thursday and Friday’s forecasted highs in the 50s will be followed by highs in the low 20s on Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will start to drop during the late morning Friday. With the rapid dip in temperatures expected to follow all that rain, any runoff or standing water could freeze.

Such a freeze could make for slick and potentially hazardous travel conditions.

The National Weather Service says dangerous wind chills as low as -20 degrees could develop Friday night and Saturday night, with the coldest of those temperatures impacting the Poconos.

For the latest forecasts and conditions as this storm moves through, download the FOX 29 Weather app.

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 40, Low: 26

THURSDAY: Rain moves in. High: 50, Low: 29

FRIDAY: Rain, brief snow. High: 52, Low: 49

SATURDAY: Christmas Eve. Arctic blast. High: 21, Low: 12

SUNDAY: Christmas Day. High: 24, Low: 15

MONDAY: Kwanzaa. High: 29, Low: 17

TUESDAY: Not as frigid. High: 36, Low: 21