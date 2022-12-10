Bomb threat, Patti LaBelle concert at Riverside Theater evacuated

Milwaukee police said the Riverside Theater in downtown was evacuated Saturday night, Dec. 10 due to a bomb threat.

Bomb threat prompts Riverside Theater evacuation (Courtesy: Angelica Duria)

Patti LaBelle was performing at the time. Police said everyone was safely evacuated and authorities began "clearing the facility."

A tweet from the Pabst Theater Group said, "We are thankful for the efforts of the Milwaukee Police Department and our customers and staff for their safe and orderly exit."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.