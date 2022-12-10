Expand / Collapse search

Bomb threat, Patti LaBelle concert at Riverside Theater evacuated

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated December 11, 2022 7:59AM
Milwaukee police said the Riverside Theater in downtown was evacuated Saturday night, Dec. 10 due to a bomb threat.

3303b899-thumbnail_image0.jpg

Bomb threat prompts Riverside Theater evacuation (Courtesy: Angelica Duria)

Patti LaBelle was performing at the time. Police said everyone was safely evacuated and authorities began "clearing the facility."

Patti LaBelle removed from stage at Riverside after bomb threat (Credit: @sunny_seokkie)

A tweet from the Pabst Theater Group said, "We are thankful for the efforts of the Milwaukee Police Department and our customers and staff for their safe and orderly exit."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.