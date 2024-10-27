Bomb threat targeted GOP office in Montgomery County: police

Pennsylvania state police, the FBI and local departments are investigating a bomb threat made against the Montgomery County GOP this weekend.

The PA GOP says its Montgonery County Republican Committee headquarters was forced to close after receiving an "angry, profanity-laced" bomb threat Saturday morning.

They say this is the latest of several incidents over the past several weeks, including death threats by message, in person and an anonymous letter.

Police have yet to release further details about the threats, but say they are working to "ensure the 2024 elections are safe, secure, and fair."

"There is no place for violence or threats of violence against any political group or voter," Pennsylvania police said.