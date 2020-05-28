Expand / Collapse search

Bordentown animal control officer rescues injured baby raccoons

By
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX 29 News Philadelphia

Woman rescues raccoons in Bordentown Township

FOX 29's Jennifer Joyce has the story.

BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP, N.J. - An animal control officer in Bordentown is still making wildlife rescues a priority in this pandemic. 

Nicole Bencivengo, a Bordentown Township animal control officer, always has an exciting schedule. Yesterday, she had four rescues, including a robin, a racing pigeon, and a snake.

After discovering two injured and hurting baby raccoons, Phil Horner, who works on Florence-Columbus road, called animal control. 

Animal Control Officer Nicole Bencivengo rescued two wounded raccoons.

“They were actually hanging upside down- they were wedges in between two beams,” said Horner. 

Both raccoons were whimpering before Bencivengo arrived.

“He was in pretty bad shape, pretty lethargic when we got to him. I just had to get both hands in there and just guide him out,” she said.

The Bordentown Township police department shared details of the quick, life-saving rescue on its Facebook page. 

In almost perfect timing, after a meme went viral, raccoons are now being called the mascot for 2020.

“I think [raccoons are] a good mascot for 2020. Raccoons do wash their hands, they do wash their food,” Bencivengo said in response to the meme.

The raccoons are currently at a local wildlife refuge. They will be recovering for a few months before they're released back into the wild.

