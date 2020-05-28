Bordentown animal control officer rescues injured baby raccoons
BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP, N.J. - An animal control officer in Bordentown is still making wildlife rescues a priority in this pandemic.
Nicole Bencivengo, a Bordentown Township animal control officer, always has an exciting schedule. Yesterday, she had four rescues, including a robin, a racing pigeon, and a snake.
After discovering two injured and hurting baby raccoons, Phil Horner, who works on Florence-Columbus road, called animal control.
Animal Control Officer Nicole Bencivengo rescued two wounded raccoons.
“They were actually hanging upside down- they were wedges in between two beams,” said Horner.
Both raccoons were whimpering before Bencivengo arrived.
“He was in pretty bad shape, pretty lethargic when we got to him. I just had to get both hands in there and just guide him out,” she said.
The Bordentown Township police department shared details of the quick, life-saving rescue on its Facebook page.
In almost perfect timing, after a meme went viral, raccoons are now being called the mascot for 2020.
“I think [raccoons are] a good mascot for 2020. Raccoons do wash their hands, they do wash their food,” Bencivengo said in response to the meme.
The raccoons are currently at a local wildlife refuge. They will be recovering for a few months before they're released back into the wild.
