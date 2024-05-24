Expand / Collapse search

Bottlenose dolphin dies after getting stuck in Cape May County creek, officials say

By FOX 29 staff
Published  May 24, 2024 6:38pm EDT
Cape May County
Officials say the dolphin that was stranded in a creek near Cape May Court House died during a rescue attempt.

CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. - A sad update to a story which unfolded a week ago in Cape May County.

A bottlenose dolphin became stranded in a Cape May Court House creek last Thursday. Officials say, after a second rescue attempt, the dolphin has died.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center reported efforts to free the mammal, while regularly sending volunteers to monitor the dolphin’s progress in the creek during the week.

They called in additional equipment in order to try and set the dolphin free.

Officials said they were able to get the dolphin into a net Friday, and they were taking it towards the shore. But, sadly, the dolphin was said to have panicked and died within two minutes.

The dolphin is being transferred to the New Jersey Animal Health and Diagnostic Lab for a full necropsy.