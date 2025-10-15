Boxer avoids jail time in fatal DUI crash: Salem County family demands justice

The Brief Bobby Gunn, a professional boxer, received probation for a 2019 crash that killed Polly Tornari and injured her husband. The victim's family is outraged by the lack of prison time for the driver. The Salem County prosecutor's office was reportedly unhappy with the plea agreement.



A Salem County family is expressing outrage after learning that a professional boxer will not serve prison time for a crash in 2019 that resulted in the death of one woman and severe injuries to her husband.

What we know:

Robert Tornari, who now lives in an assisted living facility due to permanent injuries from the crash, spoke to FOX 29 News.

His wife, Polly, was killed when a Dodge Ram pickup truck crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with their vehicle in Upper Pittsgrove.

Family's reaction to the plea deal

What they're saying:

Robert Tornari expressed disbelief and anger over the outcome.

"To think that someone could kill someone and not get punished," said Tornari. He added, "The guy got probation. He was offered three to five years probation. I'm like you killed someone."

Robert's mother, Delores Tornari, shared her frustration, saying, "He's angry. He's so angry and I don't blame him. Because everything's been taken away from him." She added, "We were not happy at all we wanted jail time for him."

The plea agreement Bobby Gunn, a professional bare-knuckle boxer, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of fentanyl the night of the crash.

Bobby Gunn | Blackstone Publishing

He was sentenced to four years probation, avoiding jail time.

A third-degree vehicular homicide charge was dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea to the lesser charges.

The Salem County assistant prosecutor stated that the prosecutor's office was not pleased with the plea deal but cited repeated defense motions and delays over the past six years as obstacles to securing a conviction at trial.

Robert Tornari described the profound impact the crash has had on his life.

"I had to sell my home, had to get rid of my vehicle. I lost the opportunity to do all the activities I really enjoy doing and I'm here in a home with people 30 to 40 years older than me," he said.

Delores Tornari emphasized the ongoing danger posed by impaired drivers, stating, "There's other people on the roads under the influence of alcohol or drugs and none of us are safe."

The prosecutor's office has not responded to inquiries about the plea agreement.